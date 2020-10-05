Walla Walla Public School substitute teachers are — at the district’s expense — providing support to its students at several local child care centers.
Superintendent Wade Smith said the goal in having the district staff at these day care centers is to help children log in to their distance learning classes and to provide technical support to students who need it.
“We are delighted to help support many of our local childcare facilities that have expanded their capacity to serve significantly more students than they did (before), due to the hardships families are experiencing during this time,” Smith said.
District staff are providing support at Little Angel's Bio-dome, Care-a-Lot, the YMCA and The Ark.
Not everyone, however, sees this as a positive thing.
The U-B has received emails from community members expressing concern over district money being used to support these businesses.
Their concern is about equity.
Many families in the Valley are unable to enroll their children in child care. The question is whether it's fair for district money to be spent on supporting children whose parents are able to put them in child care?
One of the emails suggest such an arrangement amounts to families who can afford day care getting a teacher for their child, while those who can't afford day care — and don't qualify for subsidies — don’t.
Smith disagrees and stressed that staff would not be acting as teachers at the day care centers.
“They are not teachers, they are classified support staff,” Smith said.
“Some of them may have a teaching certificate, but we are simply paying them as classified employees because they are not teaching, they are not tutoring and they are not providing instruction. We have provided these people to assist the day care centers to help students get logged on and and make connections with their teachers.”
Smith said many of the children at day care centers are from families who are most in need during the pandemic. He said many of them have parents who would not be able to stay home with them during the day.
These students may have a harder time logging into their classes from a day care center, he said.
Still, students at day care centers are receiving hands-on technical support from district staff that students at home are not. Smith argues that students at home are less likely to need such help.
“Elementary-aged students at home are almost always accompanied by a parent or family member who can assist. We have also provided a robust tech support hotline offering support in English and Spanish,” Smith said. “Additionally, all library technicians are manning phones on site to answer questions and assist.”
Angel Camacho, owner of Little Angels Bio-Dome Daycare & Pre-School, said the support has been helpful. She also supported Smith’s statement that district staff is just assisting students with technical support.
“They are getting here at 7:30 in the morning and are really just there to make sure the kids can get logged in,” Camacho said. “It’s been great to have them on board.”
Smith also said this arrangement helps low-income families because subsidies are available to help cover child care expenses.
While some of the participating day care centers, such as the YMCA, accept payment through such programs, at least one does not. Camacho said her center is not set up to take such subsidies.
