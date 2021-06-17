Coaches from Walla Walla High School are offering a series of “Little Devils” summer sports camps for students of the Walla Walla School District in grades 3-8.
The program is the athletic department's participation in the district’s Summer Sol program and is scheduled for late mornings or afternoons so that students in the Accelerated Learning portion of Summer Sol can participate.
Camps will be offered in tennis, girls soccer, track and field, football and cheer. Camps will be broken into two age groups: grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.
For specific dates and times for the camps, and to register, visit ubne.ws/wwpssportscamps.