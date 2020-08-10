Last week, Walla Walla School District leaders announced most students would be starting the school year participating in distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the district is attempting to answer questions parents have about what this means and what their options are.
Superintendent Wade Smith said he knows parents have some specific concerns, such as what this means for students who have special needs and may struggle with online learning.y
“We are hosting webinars for parents over the coming days,” Smith said. “In one of them, we are partnering with the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network. We will be co-hosting that webinar specifically to answer questions from parents of students will disabilities.”
Such students will be able to participate in in-person classes in groups of five students or less.
“We know we can do that safely,” Smith said.
That’s just one of the topics that will be discussed in the seven webinars the district has planned. The webinars will all be held via Zoom.
The series starts today at 5:30 p.m., with a webinar presenting the different learning options available to students when school starts this fall.
These options include starting the year in a program called Distance Learning 2.0 — where students will interact daily with their teachers and peers in a virtual meetings before eventually returning to in-person instruction — as well as Walla Walla Online, the district’s new, fully online K-12 school.
Tuesday has two webinars on the schedule. First is a closer look at Walla Walla Online at 5:30 p.m. followed by the aforementioned session for parents with special need students at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, a meeting will happen at 7 p.m. to answer any questions from parents in Spanish.
Other webinars include an info session on the High School CTE, or career and technical education, and SEATech Skills Center and a meeting for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten parents.
The complete list of webinars, as well as links to the Zoom meetings, can be found at ubne.ws/31Dc4Nv.