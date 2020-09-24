Final numbers won’t be available for another week, but fall enrollment at Walla Walla Community College appears to be 24-30% lower than it was last year.
Although enrollment for fall quarter has just closed, college President Chad Hickox told the board of trustees during a special meeting Wednesday, “We are experiencing a pretty significant downturn.”
Many community college students juggle jobs, family and schoolwork, and they now face significant additional obstacles due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Explaining the downturn, Hickox cited factors such as “the need to oversee the education of K-12 students, sharing limited technology with others in a household, employment and other financial uncertainty, and other factors. These issues apparently are leading some students to postpone enrolling in college.”
Historically, when employment is high, community college enrollment is down. Now the COVID-19 crisis has been keeping students off campus, and times are tough for colleges throughout the state and all over the country.
According to Nick Velluzzi, WWCC’s vice president of enrollment services, student enrollment was already down by 10.5% for the 2019-20 school year. To compound the difficulty, this summer’s enrollment was down 25% as compared to last summer.
These problems are not unique to WWCC. “We are in the same ballpark as other colleges,” Velluzzi said.
“While WWCC enrollment is down compared to last year,” Hickox said, “several other (mostly rural) colleges report similar declines in the 20-25% range, and most other colleges are between 12% and 15% down compared to the prior year.”
The college has faced major hurdles in responding to the COVID-19 situation. Whereas in the fall of 2019 only 17% of instruction took place online, this fall that number has ballooned to 70%.
Instructors have scrambled to work with the various technical platforms required to move to virtual teaching.
And for the students who are engaged in on-campus classes, requirements are stringent.
The college is using a 22-page protocol that incorporates state requirements as well as health department and CDC recommendations. Everyone going onto the campus must sign in for contact tracing, attest to being symptom-free, wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.
Hickox is quick to emphasize positive outcomes of the present situation.
“Our community is coming together in this time of need,” he said. “We have seen a tremendous outpouring of support for scholarships for students. We have offered over 150 and counting new scholarships this summer and fall, supported by the generous donations of community members.”
Also the college has federal COVID-19 relief funds that students can use for a variety of purposes including buying computers or setting up internet access, paying living expenses such as rent, transportation and so on, Hickox said.
Other financial assistance for students include Washington State Opportunity grants, the Washington College Grant and the College Bound Scholarship, among others, he said.