WWCC aspiring winemaker gets Idaho-based college scholarship

A Dayton man is attending Walla Walla Community College’s Enology & Viticulture program this year, thanks to Idaho winemakers.
Chris Jackson is the first recipient of a new scholarship offered by the Boise-based Treasure Valley Wine Society, according to Society President Garry Scholz.
The Treasure Valley Wine Society is a group of wine enthusiasts in the greater Boise area who meet monthly.
The $1,500 award came about as a result of fundraising by Society members and is designed to help the development of the Northwest wine industry, Scholz said this week.
Jackson is a U.S. Army veteran and is studying plant and soil science along with viticulture and enology. He has an interest in all aspects of vineyard management and the further potential of the Columbia Valley for viticulture.
His organization chose WWCC as the scholarship’s home for two reasons, Scholz said.
“Many of our members travel periodically to Walla Walla to tour wineries,” he said.
“In addition, several winery owners and winemakers in Idaho have studied in Walla Walla, so it was a natural fit for the Society’s mission of wine education.”
Idaho has no comparable program, Scholz added.