Some journeys begin with a leap of faith, all the more so when it’s a steep climb from the first step.
Walla Walla Catholic Schools, however, is ready to jump off on a strategic plan that was produced over two years through communitywide discussions and finalized in 2018.
One piece of that plan calls for creating a single campus containing kindergarten through 12th grade.
WWCS board Chairman Jerry Anhorn told families in a letter sent to families Monday that the private school system is embarking on a long-term quest to do what people have been asking for, joining Assumption Catholic Grade School and early learning center — currently at the east end of Alder Street — and DeSales Catholic High School.
The two campuses, housing about 320 students, are now nearly 4 miles apart.
The proposed changes are not merely about the distance and separation, Anhorn said in an interview Tuesday.
Both schools are half a century old or more and need significant fixes. Those include new heat systems and power updates, with a tab likely running into millions of dollars to upgrade the schools for modern needs, Anhorn said.
DeSales, built in 1959 on Sumach Street for about $1 million dollars, has “good bones and the structure is awesome,” he said.
The Assumption building is not a good candidate for investing in long-term repairs and renovations, Anhorn explained.
Three separate engineering firms have toured the facilities and agreed the DeSales buildings offered the best investment of time and money for future generations of students, he said in this week’s letter.
“We had to think about if we have to invest this kind of money, what would it look like to move everyone to one plant?”
Jamie Wormer, director of development, said she’s heard from families and faculty that one campus would work better in a number of ways, including convenience and moving from one set of students to another.
Walla Walla Catholic Schools hired Architects West this spring to help answer Anhorn’s question about how moving all students to one location might look. The Coeur d’Alene firm has worked on other local projects such as the Gib Olinger Elementary School in Milton-Freewater and Davis Elementary in College Place. Its staff will work with the WWCS facilities committee on design and development of a unified campus, Anhorn said.
The architects will also gather input from all involved with the local Catholic schools via focus groups and open forums this autumn, according to the WWCS board.
That said, the building project is fairly far into the future, Anhorn said.
“It’s a big mountain to climb. It will be many years before we get there. We don’t want people to think we’ve already made decisions. If the price is too great, we might be forced to invest in both old schools, although that’s not what constituents said they wanted to see.”
It is impossible to guess at total costs of redesigning the DeSales campus, either as one larger building or two separate schools, he said.
“It’s multimillions. We have to raise that money, we have to create a capital campaign. And we have no idea how long that will take.”