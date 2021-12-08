They say reading can take you anywhere, anytime. But right now, for students at Pioneer and Garrison middle schools, reading can also get a flavor of ice cream named after them.
For the first time in over a year, both Walla Walla middle schools are hosting a reading challenge for students. And as in past challenges, prizes will be involved.
This time, however, the grand prize is going to be a bit sweeter — and colder — than usual.
The middle school student who reads the most books between Dec. 1 and Jan. 14 will get to name a new ice cream flavor at Pine Cone Creamery in Walla Walla.
It's the first such reading challenge since the schools teamed for a Bingo-style summer reading program in June 2020.
“We wanted to do something big to jump start the reading program again,” said Pioneer Middle School Library Media Specialist Sara Strickland. “For every book they read, they fill out a snowflake, which has questions about the book.”
The winner will be the student who returns the most snowflakes.
The schools have joined with the creamery for other ice cream-related prizes. Any student completing at least one snowflake will get a ticket for a drawing to win prizes as well.
Ultimately, the event is to get children back to reading after an absence of such programs.
“We tried to do some stuff during distance learning, but it was difficult,” Strickland said. “So, we are excited to have them back at the library. And they are excited to be back too.”
When students first started returning to school in the spring, Strickland noticed a trend in what kind of books they checked out.
“At the beginning, I first saw kids coming back for comfort books,” she said. “I saw eighth graders checking out books like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” which is more of a fourth through sixth grade book. But it was a comfort book that they had read before.”
As the school year has gone on, she said students have been checking out more books at their grade level that they have not read before.
With a break in school approaching, she hopes students keep reading.
Jami Eggart, Strickland’s counterpart at Garrison Middle School, agrees.
“I hope students continue to read over the winter as a form of enjoyment and relaxation,” Eggart said. “Reading is good for brain development as well as allows readers to explore and experience new things.”
As for which books to read for the challenge, that is up to the student. Books of any format, including ebooks, audiobooks and graphic novels, are accepted.
Students won’t be the only ones reading for ice cream this year. There will be a separate drawing for staff who read books this year, too.
“Getting staff involved makes it a whole school activity,” Eggart said. “Staff can share with students about what they are reading and show that reading isn't something we just do when we are students. Reading for enjoyment is a lifelong skill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.