Willow public school

When: 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: 412 W. Poplar St., back entrance of Blanchett Hall

Public Comment: Speakers must fill out a comment card and will be given two minutes to speak to board members.

Consent agenda: Contracts; payroll.

Reports: Academic indicators, including student progress, charter commission performance expectations, Willow goals; finances, including sustainability, enrollment goal and near term outlook; budget report from Educational Service District 123; recruiting of students and board members.

Discussion: Enrollment review; sharing board evaluation and guidelines; education program compliance; school environment; student-parents-staff; governance and reporting; financial compliance.

Action items: Create steps for areas not on track.

