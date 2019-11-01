Willow Public School students had their first opportunity Wednesday to demonstrate what they’ve been learning at the charter school’s debut exhibition.
The idea was that Willow’s middle-schoolers would use components of math, science, history and language-arts lessons to create an interpretive piece that folds all those in, said Superintendent Brenda McDonald.
The expectation was that students could use developing communication skills to explain how their project demonstrates what academics they’ve absorbed so far this school year, McDonald said.
Several seventh-graders, for example, worked together to make their “Identity Tree,” spending two weeks crafting the papier-mâché trunk, noted student Mylie Jones, in explaining the project.
The tree sprouted wire branches — one ringed with Fruit Loops, others in ribbon and pipe cleaners — that blossomed into wooden tags, each bearing a statement and artistic rendering by its creator.
Willow Principal Sean Hopf said there were about 300 individual projects altogether, and that about 150 people showed up at the evening event.
Three more exhibition nights are planned for the school year; all will be open to the public, he said.