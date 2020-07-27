Whitman College reverses course, will be online in fall

Whitman College’s fall classes will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college President Kathy Murray announced Friday in an email to students and staff.
“As the summer has progressed, it has become clear that in-person learning for the majority of our students is not prudent for our campus community, nor does it respect the public health needs of the broader Walla Walla community,” Murray said. “Even just a couple of months ago, I could not have imagined making this decision.”
Murray also announced that the cost of tuition for the quarter will be reduced by 10%.
The move to online classes is a reversal of previous plans to reopen for face-to-face learning with safety procedures in place.
Murray said she had every intention of having in-person instruction this fall and that staff was preparing to make that happen.
“For the past four months, faculty and staff have been working tirelessly on plans to bring back students for in-person learning in the safest way possible” Murray said. “Teams have been working to modify spaces, adapt courses to account for social distancing, de-densify residence halls, and develop protocols for contact tracing and coronavirus testing for our campus community,”
She said the local and national situation has worsened to the point that this is no longer possible.
“Since I announced our decision to return in person this fall, the coronavirus situation has changed dramatically,” Murray said. “In the past few weeks, we have watched the rapid spread of cases across the country and here in our own area. Testing and contact tracing are not available at the levels needed.”
As a result of the move to online learning, the college is encouraging students who are not currently in the area to not return to Walla Walla this fall. Murray said a small amount of on-campus living will be available to students with no other options.
How to handle education this fall has been an issue troubling leaders at all levels across the nation. Locally, Walla Walla Community College recently announced a hybrid approach to classes that will see students on campus part-time and online part-time.
Walla Walla University has not announced a change of its plans to reopen this fall. The university moved its start and finish dates up to avoid having the Thanksgiving break during the quarter. This is to reduce mid-quarter travel to and from Walla Walla County.
Like WWCC, the Walla Walla School District is also aiming for a hybrid approach, Superintendent Wade Smith said. Smith is currently in negotiations with the teachers’ union on a plan that would bring students back for half days this fall. The plan must be approved by the union.
Elsewhere in Eastern Washington, some institutions, such as Eastern Washington University in Cheney, announced early this summer that classes would remain online this fall. Others, such as Gonzaga University in Spokane, continue to prepare to reopen.
Statewide, the Washington Education Association announced its opposition to a full return to in-person instruction at Washington K-12 schools.