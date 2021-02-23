Whitman College President Kathy Murray will retire in June 2022, she announced Monday in an email to staff.
Last year, Murray signed a contract extension that was supposed to keep her with the college through the 2024-2025 academic year.
She said changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic altered her plans.
“My goal was to have prepared Whitman for financial sustainability given the changes we expected to impact the landscape for higher education in the latter part of this decade,” Murray wrote.
“COVID has accelerated so many things, including the timeline for our financial sustainability work, which must be accomplished over the course of this year and next.
“I am making my announcement at this time to give our board of trustees time to conduct a thorough search for Whitman’s next president before my departure.”
Nancy Serrurier, the chairperson of Whitman College’s board of trustees, said the board looks forward to working with Murray for one more school year.
“I believe Kathy’s retirement will be a real loss for Whitman, but I’ve trusted Kathy’s decisions and insight throughout her presidency and trust her belief that her retirement next year is the right decision for her,” Serrurier said.
Murray has led Whitman College since July 1, 2015. Before that, she was the provost and dean of the faculty at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, since July 2008.
Before her time at Macalester, Murray was the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, for three years.
Murray said she has a focus for her final year on the job.
“I will spend the next 16 months putting Whitman in the strongest position possible for a new president, with the college prepared to thrive in our new reality,” Murray said.
“I will push forward fundraising efforts that will bring new resources to Whitman, so we can invest in promising new ideas and initiatives that will strengthen us financially, keep our liberal arts mission at the core of our work and ensure our education is relevant for students today and into the future.”
The college has not yet announced any plans for finding a replacement for Murray.