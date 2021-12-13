During a 2017 sabbatical, Matthew Reynolds spent time away from his teaching role at Whitman College to research the Confluence Project, a nonprofit that educates the public on the history, cultures and ecology of the Columbia River system through Indigenous voices.
Those periods when faculty can take time off from teaching aren’t vacations, he said, but are much needed opportunities for dedicated research and a focus on getting published in scholarly journals, which is important for advancement in academia.
But after budget cuts approved this spring across a number of departments and programs at Whitman, that success story has a sad ending, Reynolds said.
“I will not be able to do something like this under the modified sabbatical program,” he wrote in an email.
His sabbatical resulted in the opening of “Along the Columbia River: Maya Lin and the Confluence Project,” at Whitman’s Maxey Museum in 2020, with his study materials open to the public and researchers online. An associate professor of art history and visual culture studies, Reynolds took interest in the landscape art and architecture of Maya Lin, designer of a number of famous monuments, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Earlier this year, that exhibit in Maxey Museum was featured in the New York Times, helping to spark renewed interest in the decades-old art and bringing national attention to the college.
Whitman’s sabbatical program has long been particularly generous, Reynolds said, serving both to attract top talent from across the country and also allow current teachers to further themselves and their careers.
To try and protect this program and others, he and some of his colleagues are raising funds to review the financials behind the college’s decision this spring to include more than $3.6 million in budget reductions for 2022.
Last Friday, Dec. 3, Reynolds launched a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $5,000 to pay for that independent analysis. As of Thursday, Dec. 9, that fundraiser had surpassed its goal, and new donations were no longer being accepted.
Financial sustainability
During the fall 2020 semester, Whitman College reported it faced systemic financial difficulties that had been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the threat of future demographic changes, college President Kathy Murray wrote in an email to the community earlier this year.
In 2020, Murray announced the creation of the financial sustainability review process with the goal of reducing spending by around $3.5 million in 2022.
The FSR was meant to review the sustainability of the college’s projected expenses and revenues, creating an additional layer of fiscal scrutiny on top of the institution’s typical budgeting process.
Those recommendations were presented to the public in early February, including recommendations to reduce or eliminate positions that were not on a tenure track, as well as leaving some positions unfilled that were vacated by retiring faculty.
In response to those recommendations, which some argued disproportionately impacted the arts and humanities, and criticizing a process they felt wasn’t transparent, around 200 people met on campus to protest the proposed changed.
Critics of the cuts subsequently approved this spring have since questioned whether they were necessary, or whether they needed to be as deep.
Recently, in response to a call from members for more information about the college’s financial health from an independent source, the Whitman chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted to contract with an outside expert to review the college’s recent and historic endowment performance, enrollment trends and other fiscal metrics.
A majority of members from the non-union chapter of the national advocacy group wanted more information to help them advocate for their best interests during a time of significant change, and particularly as the college accepts a new president, said chapter president Arielle Cooley in an interview.
The school announced Thursday that it has selected a president to replace Murray, who is retiring next year, but the college is waiting to formally announce its selection until Jan. 11.
“We believe these reductions will cause long-term harm to student education,” the AAUP wrote in a social media post. “Learning more about the full financial situation of the college will empower our community to advocate for changes that will strengthen Whitman for the future.”
A clearer picture
Reynolds said in an interview that while he doesn’t believe the college has outright lied at any point, he wondered whether information was selectively presented depending on context, painting a grim financial picture while approving budget cuts but presenting a rosier picture to other audiences.
The AAUP pointed to a prospectus advertising the college to potential presidential candidates. In that document, Whitman advertises that the school expects budget surpluses in 2022-2023 and beyond, the AAUP note.
However, that prospectus specifically credits the budgetary effects of the FSR for those surpluses, and notes that the college will face additional financial pressures the incoming president would need to address.
The GoFundMe description, written by Reynolds, to solicit money for an independent review of the FSR also pointed toward the school’s record enrollment in 2021, which might seem to contradict the college’s concerns about plummeting enrollment numbers.
The college’s presidential search prospectus also acknowledges that Whitman’s application numbers are growing, but adds that the school is making less money on average from those students due at least in part to rising discounts for students with financial need.
“While the college’s significant endowment has allowed Whitman to offer need-based financial aid that truly transforms the type of education its students can receive, careful enrollment management will be critical for the future standing of the college,” the prospectus states.
In a statement, Interim Vice President of Communications Gina Ohnstad disputed that the FSR was spurred by concerns of dropping enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, she said, it was meant to deal with structural budgetary issues after several years of lower-than-expected enrollment numbers as well as increases in financial need.
The college also needed to cut budgets and reevaluate how it allocates its resources in preparation for 2026, when it is projected that the population of college-age students will sharply drop, Ohnstad added.
The claim that the short-term impacts of the pandemic didn’t contribute to how budgets were ultimately cut appears to contradict previous statements by administrators, Reynolds wrote in an email.
In the fundraiser text, Reynolds also argued that many peer institutions facing similar long-term considerations implemented temporary reductions that were less severe, if they were implemented at all. He also questioned why no administrative cuts had been made as of the 2021 financial report.
In response, Ohnstad wrote that many colleges across the country were forced to make “far more dramatic” cuts to their budgets, and that Whitman was fortunate to have been able to avoid more devastating impacts.
The college only avoided that worst case scenario due to careful financial planning, Ohnstad added. Furthermore, she continued, budget cuts made this year provide the college flexibility to create new programs the meet the needs of future students.
Ohnstad also disputed Reynolds’ claim that cuts hadn’t been made to administrative budgets, saying reductions stemming from the FSR were applied to budgets across the college including that of the administration.
In an update to the fundraiser, Reynolds acknowledged that the college disputed some of the claims and concerns he had initially raised, but said it only reinforced the reasoning for faculty to want an outside expert to help them better understand the college’s finances.
“If facts in this statement are wrong, the WCAAUP is committed to correcting the record,” the update stated. “Confusion over budgets and expenditures is, in fact, the very reason we have commissioned this external review.”
