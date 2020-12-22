Walla Walla High School freshmen and juniors struggling during distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have access to some extra academic assistance from college students, and now middle school students can get help as well.
The program is a partnership between Walla Walla Public Schools, Whitman College, Walla Walla University and United Way of the Blue Mountains.
The service is free to students, and the college tutors are paid by their schools as part of the Work Study program. The United Way is offering guidance on what should be included in the tutoring.
Curles said the new program has been going on since mid-November, and about 50 high school students are participating. Because more tutors are still available, she has opened it up to middle school students as well.
Students can register for the program at ubne.ws/wwpstutors.
The classes of 2022 and 2023 — this year’s sophomores and juniors — had already been eligible for tutoring through the Washington State University’s Gear Up grant program.
This partnership with WWU and Whitman now provides similar opportunities to obtain tutors for freshmen and seniors, who aren’t included in the WSU grant.
Katharine Curles, Walla Walla High School’s College and Career Center adviser, said the pandemic has caused a greater need among students who are not part of the Gear Up program.
“It’s a direct solution to distance learning,” Curles said. “We have a lot of students struggling with the distance learning model.”
Schools nation wide have seen a sharp increase in F grades this year, and Walla Walla schools are no exception. Local school leaders say they think it is partly due to students struggling with distance learning.
Though, like with distance learning, the tutoring sessions are on Zoom, Curles said it can be helpful for students to receive assistance outside of their normal online schooling environment.
“This is giving them an opportunity to hear someone a little closer to their own age who can explain the concepts they are learning in class in a different way,” Curles said. “They (the tutors) can give them one-on-one guidance in addition to their teachers. That can help them finish their projects.