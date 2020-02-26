Weston mayor and community advocate dies

WESTON — The towns of Weston and Athena lost an intense advocate and enormous fan Tuesday.
Jennifer Spurgeon, who turned 47 last Friday, died doing what she always did — fighting hard.
Spurgeon was the mayor of Weston and a member of the Athena-Weston School District; her fans say she excelled in those positions and far more.
She brawled fiercely with cancer, which was initially diagnosed in 2013 and reappeared just after a five-year “all clear” checkup, said her husband, Dave Spurgeon.
Two months after that second round of treatments, the disease resisted all eradication attempts, sending his wife back into the hospital last week.
She grew up in Elgin, Ore., attended Whitman College and excelled on its women’s basketball team, Dave Spurgeon said.
Her large Union County family had a history of serving in elected offices, and Jennifer followed the same path, working on boards from the League of Oregon Cities to Oregon School Boards Association to Athena-Weston School District.
She also worked and traveled internationally as an executive director at the John Maxwell Company, a corporate leadership training and coaching program.
The couple had been together 25 years and have two adult daughters and a son in high school, Dave Spurgeon said, adding that his wife treasured her role as a mother.
The recurring incidents of cancer were never able to fully stop her until the last few days of her life, friends said.
As Weston’s mayor, Spurgeon championed bringing broadband internet to the tiny town, said previous and now interim mayor, Duane Thul.
That technology is currently being installed, and will allow residents a wider range of faster internet service.
Rural internet access was a recurring theme in Spurgeon’s political career, starting with her time on the League of Oregon Cities’ legislative committee for telecom and broadband issues and the rule-making committee for several pro-rural broadband measures.
Equal to that was Spurgeon’s commitment to education and children, Thul said.
Scott Rogers served with Spurgeon on the Athena-Weston School Board, along with the state school board association.
He saw her intelligence and confidence in everything Spurgeon undertook, whether it was locally or on a national scale, Rogers said.
“She just has such a positive energy about her, in engaging with people across the state.”
Last year the two traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Oregon’s elected officials there. Spurgeon was just a week out of surgery, Rogers recalled.
“I asked her, ‘Jennifer, are you all right to travel?’ But she said she needed something to work for, to represent the students of Oregon and Athena-Weston on a national level.”
Spurgeon’s health forced her to resign from the Athena-Weston school board in November, creating a “huge void,” he added.
“I was such a fan of hers.”
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer recounted the years he served as Athena’s mayor while Spurgeon had the same job in Weston.
They were already good friends but having those community roles at the same time solidified their relationship, Shafer said, noting the two towns “are joined at the hip.”
“She was the most passionate mayor I ever had the pleasure of working with. For a volunteer mayor, she would go all over the state to make things better for Weston.”
Athena-Weston schools Superintendent Laure Quaresma said she is absolutely going to miss Spurgeon’s drive for education excellence.
Spurgeon was on the district’s board for about five years. During that time she immersed herself in making schools there inclusive and challenging, Quaresma said.
“She invested her time in staying current with instructional shifts and had a passion for early childhood education programs.”
Dave Spurgeon said plans are being made for Jennifer’s memorial and anticipates a large turnout. Mourners will include local, state and national officials of many kinds, he predicted.
“She had a lot of friends … She was awesome, unbelievable. She had no idea how good she was.”