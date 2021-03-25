On the heels of the Centers for Disease Control recommendation last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday, March 25, that the state will be reducing the distance that students must to sit apart from each other at school from 6 feet to 3 feet.
The change is effective immediately.
The 3-foot requirement is a minimum, and districts are allowed to keep the 6-foot rule if they choose. However, guidance from the governor’s office says schools should switch to the 3-foot standard by this summer.
It is still recommended that students stay 6 feet apart from staff. Also, when students cannot wear masks, such as while eating, 6 feet of social distancing must still be maintained.
Other precautions, such as the wearing of masks, are still required.
Many schools in the state may be able to transition from hybrid schedules to fully in-person learning quickly. This includes the Prescott School District.
Superintendent Justin Bradford said the district could transition to full days as soon as the first week after spring break.
“We would like to get them back into school full time,” Bradford said. “Because we don’t have the space to do 6-feet and have all of our students, we have been stuck in this hybrid mode for a long time … So we are ready to move back to full time soon. We will not be able to do it immediately because we have to do some rearranging and moving stuff around … But it could be by the first or second week back from spring break.”
Other schools in the Walla Walla Valley could take a little longer.
Before the announcement, Walla Walla School Board President Derek Sarley said the school district was already looking at what needs to be done to return for full-day instruction.
He said there is still a lot that needs to be figured out and that it's not as simple as “just going back to normal.”
College Place School District Superintendent James Fry said changes will take a bit of work in his district as well.
“The CPPS board of directors met on Tuesday night and directed me to work with our employees and associations to safely return to school full time in all grades as soon as we can implement the needed safety measures to return,” Fry said. “This is not as easy as 6-feet to 3-feet as there are many moving parts that need to be considered as well as the impacts on our staff, our children and their families.”
Bradford, meanwhile, said he’s happy to see the state go this route.
“I am very excited for this change,” Bradford said. “We, as area superintendents, have been pushing for this change … We know that our students are suffering in remote learning situations. It has not been working for them and has not been going as well as we would have liked.”