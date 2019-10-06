As a parent, educator, and the president of a university, I’ve seen firsthand how parenting goals and philosophies can differ widely. There are a few fundamental parenting responsibilities we all seem to agree on, such as teaching essential life skills like tying shoelaces, learning how to talk to people, and answering a telephone. After this groundwork is laid, however, parenting styles can start to diverge widely!
I enjoy watching students catch a profound love of learning and develop a positive, service-centered engagement with the world around them. I am especially gratified when these mature into a passion for some important project or work that can be both a profession and a calling. It takes more than a single institution to foster these important developmental tasks. It takes a village. And could there be better ones than the villages in which we live?
Each year, WWU works to give our students a solid return on their investment in higher education and stable future prospects by pairing them with local businesses and organizations for hands-on learning experiences. This month, 40 employers from across the Walla Walla Valley, including Helpline, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Kirkman House Museum, the Blue Mountain Land Trust, and more, will come to the WWU campus for the 2nd Annual Local Internship Meet-Up. Here they will get to know students who are looking to take the next step in launching a career they will love. Last year WWU placed 80 students in internships at organizations including Key Technology, Coffey Communications, Tangent Media, Baker Boyer Bank, and others.
WWU student Evan Smith began working at Baker Boyer Bank as an audit intern during his freshmen year in May 2017. During summers and other breaks, Evan worked full-time, and during the school year, he worked part-time. His internship ended in 2019 when he accepted another internship in the corporate financial reporting department at Chick-fil-A Corporate this past summer. Now that Evan is back on campus for his senior year, he was rehired at Baker Boyer.
“Working at Baker Boyer Bank has been a terrific experience,” says Evan. “Baker Boyer has a great environment that allows employees and interns alike to foster great relationships with those around them. A lot of the work I do has translated extremely well to classes as well!”
At Baker Boyer, Evan’s responsibilities have included auditing different departments of the bank, working with the compliance department to develop and manage learning plans for employees, and managing document requests and other logistics for external auditors.
“I would definitely recommend Baker Boyer to other students searching for internships!” says Evan. “But because the work you do is impactful, it can be difficult at times. Interns need to be ready to ask questions about their work and be ready to focus and work hard on what is assigned to them.”
Internships like Evan’s help students build professional networks, strong resumes, and confidence in their developing skills. As they put theory into practice and integrate knowledge and experience, they take the next step toward thoughtful, meaningful employment. Thank you for your contributions to this process that helps build a bright future for our young people, our community, and our country.
John McVay is president of Walla Walla University.