WWCC's chief warrior resigns, reserving his strength for battle against cancer

Derek Brandes has resigned as president of Walla Walla Community College.
After meeting in executive session on Monday, the board of trustees unanimously accepted the resignation of Brandes, effective immediately.
Chad Hickox, provost and vice president, was named acting president.
In their separation settlement, the board agreed to pay Brandes $66,000 over the course of the next year, along with the value of any unused vacation.
A search for an interim president for WWCC will begin immediately while a process is put in place to seek out a permanent replacement for Brandes, Hickox said.
That search will involve broader engagement with the community, he said.
Brandes was hired in 2016, replacing longtime President Steven VanAusdle, under whose watch the community college rose to national prominence with the award of the Aspen Prize in 2013.
Brandes came into the job as a former dean of career and technical education at Columbia Basin College in Pasco and a vice president at Auburn’s Green River College.
In January 2019, Brandes told his board he has non-smoker lung cancer. By the time it was discovered, the disease had reached stage IV and metastasized to his thigh.
Since then, Brandes has been in and out of extensive treatment for the disease and now has decided he must concentrate 100% of his energy on health and family.
Late last month, Brandes wrote of having 14 lesions in his brain removed via gamma knife procedure, just a little over a year after starting treatment in Seattle.
This morning Brandes said he can no longer fight two battles at the same time — cancer and the hard work of balancing WWCC’s budget and moving forward.
“Cancer and stress don’t go well together,” he said.
“I’m headed to Seattle today. Tomorrow I find out if I will be in a clinical trial or not that will take me away from the college even more.”
If accepted into the medical trial for this type of cancer, he will need to be in Seattle every two weeks for a time, Brandes said.
The former president’s frequent absences for cancer care have been cited by faculty as one component of ongoing issues for the school.
According to the school’s administration and board, plus experts around Washington state, reductions in state funding for community colleges and an economy that rewards people for going straight into the workforce out of high school have equaled the demise of several programs at WWCC.
Declining enrollment can no longer be offset by reserves, officials said in February’s board meeting, noting that be the the end of this year, WWCC’s reserved are predicted to be at 5%, not the 20% demanded by a 2017 policy decision.
So far this school year, Brandes and trustees have slashed 33 staff and faculty positions, and closed more than three programs. Their actions were in response to the school’s financial crisis and equaled a saving of about $2.5 million.
But faculty and staff said earlier this year a lack of leadership at the school shares the blame for some of the deficits there.
Hickox said he’s been tasked by the board to ensure the school’s budget gets balanced and reserve funds built back up, implement and student recruiting and retention plan and build a cohesive, transparent team.
“Students, faculty, staff, community partners and stakeholders must know where the college is headed and have their voices heard along the way,” the board said in a statement issued this afternoon.
Hickox said he is confident the school can meet the board’s demands, and that a balanced budget by June is within “striking distance.”
American Studies instructor and WWCC teachers union President Jim Peiterson said he was not surprised by Brandes’ decision to focus on getting care.
“Obviously we’re not happy Derek had to resign. As a person, we’d like to see him getting well. But we want the board to pick a quality interim president, someone with some experience, so things don’t get worse for us financially,” Peiterson said, in speaking for union members.
“We’d like the board to begin the process and communicate that out and keep it a very open process.”
Peiterson said the earlier a search gets started, the better the chances of getting the best possible candidates to lead WWCC.
That lines up with Hickox’s plan, starting with a campus-wide town hall on Wednesday to gather information from students and staff and to answer questions.
“We’re trying to take a really active approach. There are so many new things here to be excited about, but the bad things are crowding out all the good,” the acting president said.
WWCC board chairman Tim Burt said transparency will be vital to the work ahead.
