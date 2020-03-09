Walla Walla Community College president resigns

Walla Walla Community College President Derek Brandes has resigned.
In an executive session today, the board of trustees unanimously accepted his resignation, effective immediately.
Chad Hickox, provost and vice president, was named acting president.
A search for an interim president for WWCC will begin immediately while a process is put in place to seek out a permanent replacement for Brandes, Hickox said.
That search will involve broader engagement with the community, he said.
Brandes was hired in 2016, replacing longtime President Steven VanAusdale.
In 2013, under VanAusdale, WWCC was judged the best two-year school in the nation, winning the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
Brandes came into the job as a former dean of career and technical education at Pasco’s Columbia Basin College and a vice president at Auburn’s Green River College.
Just over a year ago, he told the college board he had lung cancer. Since then, Brandes has been in and out of treatment for the disease.
The president’s frequent absences have been cited by faculty as one component of ongoing issues for the school.
According to the school’s administration and board, reductions in state funding for community colleges and an economy that rewards people for going straight into the workforce out of high school have equaled a financial crisis for community colleges around Washington state.
So far this school year, Brandes and trustees have slashed 33 staff and faculty positions at WWCC and closed or changed several programs. Their actions resulted in a saving of about $2.5 million.
But faculty and staff said earlier this year a lack of leadership at the school shares the blame for some of the school’s deficits.
Hickox has been asked by the board to ensure the school’s budget gets balanced and reserve funds built back up, implement a student recruiting and retention plan and build a cohesive, transparent team.
“Students, faculty, staff, community partners and stakeholders must know where the college is headed and have their voices heard along the way,” the board said in a statement issued this afternoon.