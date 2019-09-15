Walla Walla School District administrators say they know there is work to do to meet Washington state’s — and the federal government’s — 2027 education goals.
This week the state’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction released its report card showing students across the state are a long way from hitting the 90% proficiency in math, reading and science expected by 2027.
Using standardized test results from last spring, OSPI found the following for 2,860 Walla Walla students, in grades three through eight, plus 11th grade:
- 40% met math standards.
- 49% met reading, or English Language Arts, standards.
- 48% met science standards.
Longer-term data shows the following for Walla Walla Public Schools’ nearly 6,000 students:
- 83% of students graduate in four years.
- 63% of ninth graders are on track to graduate.
- Regular attendance rate is about 81%.
- 58% of school families are low income.
- 13% are English learners; about 14% of those students met goals for speaking, listening, reading and writing English.
- 25% of children entering kindergarten are ready for school in six areas of development and learning.
- The district has about 356 teachers; 70% have a Master’s degree or higher and the average number of years of teaching is 15.
- There are 16.5 students per teacher.
- WWPS spends $12,897 annually per student and $10,590 of that is staff salary and benefits.
- 30% of students have high ELA growth, and 34% have high math growth.
Growth is the important takeaway from OSPIs information, WWPS spokesman Mark Higgins said Thursday.
None of the district’s academic losses or gains are vastly different than last year’s numbers, but there is steady progress in moving students closer to ability levels, he said.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea said the district’s performance has been stable, with some inroads made into the gap of Washington’s math goal and Walla Walla’s results.
“Our board looks at not just overall rates but the growth of students who all start at different spots,” he said.
Educators here focus on moving students up the ladder of comprehension, from the bottom rung to Level 3, indicating the skills and knowledge to move forward. It’s then on to Level 4, which says a student has is fully at grade level or above in a subject, said Christy Krutulis, executive director of teaching and learning for WWPS.
As part of its strategic plan, the school district has created a “culture of academic excellence,” Higgins said.
“Our students are inspired by their teachers to do their best. There is a pride factor in academic achievement, beginning in kindergarten.”
Through Superintendent Wade Smith’s leadership, school board members and administrators have taken concrete steps to move all students forward to high school graduation. That includes using aligned curriculums across all the public schools and making sure schools are a safe and engaging environment that can meet a child’s social and emotional needs, officials said.
Krutulis said these components are part of the district’s “Promise Standards,” that says by the end of a school year a student will be proficient in eight to 10 grade level standards. If a child is not making progress, interventions will be employed — extra help and time, or smaller learning groups, for example.
Under that same banner, Krutulis and more than 50 teachers spent several days in June and August looking at what happens in the grades below and above their own. That allows each educator to know what’s been taught before and what will be taught next, then work to eliminate gaps and reduce redundancies during their year with a student group.
“What we are ensuring is no matter what school your child goes to, at any grade they are going to have to have access to these standards,” Krutulis said.
With the summer collaboration, Gardea said school administrators have designed unified responses to perhaps the most important questions:
“‘What do we want kids to know, how will we know of they got it, how do we respond if they didn’t and how do we respond if they already knew it?’”
Go to washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us to see Washington’s standardized test results for most school districts in the state.