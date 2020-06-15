Walla Walla middle, high schools students will each be issued a laptop this fall

Walla Walla Public Schools is implementing a one-to-one technology program for middle and high school students beginning this fall.
Each student will be issued a Chromebook for the school year that can be used at home as well as the classroom. The district will also supply each student with a case for the Chromebook to protect it from damage.
“Overwhelming feedback from recent teacher, parent and student surveys revealed a strong desire to implement a one-to-one deployment,” said Superintendent Wade Smith.
“This transition will allow us to pivot current and future curriculum adoptions to more online versions, ensure equity of technology for all students when at home and minimize the amount of textbooks students are currently required to bring back and forth every day to school.”
The one-to-one technology initiative will also help the district navigate the uncertainty of operating schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district has developed a low cost, optional insurance program for families that will help cover damage as well as lost and stolen devices.
Before deployment this fall, staff is working to ensure robust internet safety measures, technology help desk provisions and devices to support families who lack internet connectivity at home.