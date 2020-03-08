Walla Walla High School drone students aim high

It was definitely chilly on the ground, but clear skies were what mattered to a Walla Walla High School class on a recent, late-winter morning.
Wednesdays are “free fly days” for teacher William Calhoun’s drone classes, a day to put all the intense indoor learning through its paces.
Officially, the class is called “Unmanned Aerial Systems,” Calhoun said, and he’s teaching it for the second year at Wa-Hi.
And yes, there is the fun factor, that much was clear on this day. Drone pilots — one student has actually earned certification in the craft — buzzed their Spark drones back and forth, up and down over Wa-Hi’s frosty soccer field.
“They come out here and practice control,” Calhoun said as he watched with a smile and sharp eye on the hovering craft.
The drone program flew in on the wings of a Washington state STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — two-year grant of $100,000, said Jerry Maher, director of the district’s Career and Technical Education and Southeast Area Technical Skills Center, or SEAtech.
The share of that money allotted to drone science paid for equipment, curriculum, software and training, Maher said.
The payback is bound to come when these and more students enter the workforce.
Those attracted to drone education are generally excited about hands-on technology and how to apply it, Maher said.
“And students who are interested in making money doing those things.”
The sky is the limit in this evolving field, Calhoun and Maher said.
Licensed drone pilots are working around the globe in careers such as filming, law enforcement, real estate, construction, emergency management, insurance assessing, dropping medical supplies in disaster-struck areas, checking power lines for utilities, agriculture and wildfire surveying.
Maher recounted a story of a drone pilot dispatched to Alaska as part of a wildland fire crew. With the drone use came great added safety to humans — the flying detector outfitted with infrared could see live embers, for example.
“The pilot was making $6,000-$7,000 a day,” Maher said, adding that while this number might not be typical, there are drone pilots making more than $100,000 a year.
Calhoun’s classes are full-year, giving teens time to learn a rigorous curriculum pilots have developed. That includes putting together reports taken from instrument readings and editing video, Maher said.
Outside the classroom, students can learn about power lines, that WiFi interference can disrupt flights, and how to respect the privacy of nearby residents.
Most of all, he encourages kids to learn how to crash, Calhoun said. With the smaller beginner drones, the damage is less extensive and expensive, he said.
Wa-Hi is the second district in the state to put a drone program into a high school, Maher said.
He anticipates the program will be sustainable in the future — teachers can fold drone science into other STEM classes, and drone students will take the information from this form of science into other realms of the overall STEM education, he pointed out.
The district’s emphasis helps students choose classes that align with post-high school career plans, drone piloting among those, Maher said. And that puts budding drone pilots on the runway for the district’s career-connected pathway to graduation, one way to earn a diploma in Washington state.