Nearly a year after taxpayers said “yes” to a Walla Walla Public Schools repair-and-renovation bond last Nov. 6, shovels will hit the dirt Wednesday to signal the beginning of a new science wing on the Walla Walla High School campus.
The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and kicks of the first of numerous facility improvements made possible by the bond passage, WWPS officials said.
The event is open to the public.
Consultants, contractors and district staff will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the benefits of the future 18,000-square-foot, eight lab-and-classrooms building. Although the building was first proposed as a 10-classroom space, Superintendent Wade Smith said the decision to revise the plan came “many, many months” back.
Eight rooms with larger lab and class combinations offers “a much better use of space,” he said last week, noting two agricultural science classrooms have been added in the academic building remodeling plan.