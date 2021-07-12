Walla Walla Public Schools updated outdoor masking requirements for schools Tuesday, July 6. Masks are no longer required for staff or students when outdoors, including at recess.
The Washington State Department of Health updated requirements for K-12 schools from 2021-2022. These revisions are in line with the amended Secretary of Health’s Mask Order and amended Governor’s Proclamation 20-25.
The update clarifies that face coverings are not required outdoors. Unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings where it is hard to maintain physical distance.
A more comprehensive update from the State Health Department is set to be completed later this summer in consideration of CDC recommendations.
These modifications apply immediately to Summer Sol, a free summer program for Walla Walla Public Schools.
The Walla Walla Public Schools announcement encouraged parents to talk to their students participating in the Summer Sol Program about if they wish for them to continue wearing masks while outside. When indoors, masking and social distancing still apply.
According to a Thursday, July 1 announcement, The Washington State School Directors’ Association and Washington Association of School Administrators sent a message to the state’s school directors on Wednesday, June 30.
The message declared that state mask guidelines in schools are not a matter local school boards have the authority to relax.
This message was prompted following concerns from families around Washington regarding the state requirement for mask use in schools this summer and the 2021-2022 school year.
“When it comes to the requirement on face coverings, that decision falls squarely on the Washington State Department of Health and the governor at this time,” said the June 30 message.
On Friday, July 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to help reopen schools in the fall for the 2021-2022 school year. This updated guidance includes recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated and three feet of distance within classrooms. Students and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school.
The agency said school administrators may require indoor mask use even for vaccinated students and teachers depending on the needs of the community.