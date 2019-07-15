Walla Walla Public Schools
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration building, 364 S. Park St.
Consent agenda: New hires, resignations and retirements; extracurricular hires for summer weights program; June general fund payments of $973,228.90, Associated Student Body of $67,654.10 and capital projects of $431,301.87; June payroll of $5,193,862.74; setting out-of-state tuition rate at $9,416.43; Meadow Gold dairy bid renewal; school meal price increase of 15 cents.
Reports: Board of directors Chairwoman Ruth Ladderud; Superintendent Wade Smith, including bond project updates and budget report, elementary schools consolidation study review and scoring of buildings for preschool use, testing implementation and data review.
Action items: None listed.