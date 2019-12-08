Edison Elementary School's dual language teacher Cesar Hernandez has been promoted to assistant principal at Green Park Elementary School, starting in July.
Hernandez was born here and attended local schools. He received an Associates of Art’s degree from Walla Walla Community College, then a Bachelor’s Degree from Washington State University and a Master’s in Education from Eastern Washington University. He has been employed with Walla Walla Public Schools for eight years, including five years as a dual language teacher at Edison Elementary, according to a news release from WWPS.
Hernandez is a volunteer wrestling coach for Edison Elementary and soccer coach at Pioneer Middle School. He enjoys restoring classic cars. He and his wife Lizbeydi have two children.