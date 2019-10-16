The vote is in — Blue Ridge Elementary School will be a dedicated early learning center by the start of next school year.
Members of the Walla Walla School Board voted unanimously on the decision Tuesday evening, calling it a historic action and major game changer for the community.
Nobody came forward to speak at an opportunity for public comment at the meeting.
About 200 Blue Ridge students will be transitioned into the district’s other elementary schools for the 2020-2021 school year and beyond; staff will also be relocated, according to district officials.
The Walla Walla School District has taken eight months to reach the decision, and leaders did so after visiting schools, surveying residents and meeting with Blue Ridge families and staff.
The decision to make the change is multifaceted, Superintendent Wade Smith has said.
Shuttering Blue Ridge as an elementary school helps solve an issue of unused classrooms around the district from Walla Walla’s shrinking school enrollment. Turning the building into a preschool-only facility creates a more cohesive approach to early learning — state data shows only about a quarter of children here enter kindergarten with ready-to-learn skills. That lag can translate into less success as a student overall, officials have said.
Good reasons aside, the district acknowledges a well-planned and thoughtful transition is owed to Blue Ridge families and staff, Board President Ruth Ladderud said in a letter to Smith.
To accomplish the transition, board members asked the superintendent to commit to a number of steps, including the following:
Allow Blue Ridge students in the same family to stay together in one new school.
Ensure busing is available to students living in the Blue Ridge attendance area to get children to their new building.
Maintain access to the district’s dual-language program for Blue Ridge kids already enrolled in it.
Establish a bilingual point-of-contact person for Blue Ridge families in other schools and make sure resources are available to those families.
Keep all Blue Ridge staff employed in the district.
Make sure future elementary classes are right-sized.
A plan that encapsulates those components is due from Smith by Jan. 21, with an update on the transition to be presented by September. The district will also test former Blue Ridge students to “make sure they are not missing a beat,” Smith said.
As well, the district will keep special tabs on attendance to look for problems and survey Blue Ridge families next fall.
Although school boundary changes were originally eyed with the closing of Blue Ridge as an elementary school, that action will be delayed, Smith told the board.
“We’ve decided to hold off on those for now,” he said, adding that a boundary realignment discussion merits more time and focus after the transition.
There is no uniform response to all Blue Ridge families, Ladderud cautioned the group, and in particular families who have open-enrolled kids into the school.
Despite all good intentions, there is a “cost” to the changes coming, one that will be paid by Blue Ridge families and educators, board member Derek Sarley said.
“We really want to make sure this works. This is really important to us,” he said.