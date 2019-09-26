All low-income utility customers in Walla Walla will be able to apply for a 20% discount on their monthly water, sewer, garbage and stormwater bill beginning at the first of the year.
Walla Walla City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday night expanding the utility discount currently offered to just those low-income residents over 65 years old or disabled to include any ratepayer living at up to 125% of the federal poverty level (those income amounts are online at ubne.ws/2n0SBpc).
The decision will be subject to a $136,000 annual cap on total awarded discounts — provided on a first-come, first-served basis, said Jean Teasdale, the city’s finance director.
This will operate as a pilot project, Teasdale said. An estimated 132 households currently participate in the discount program, and staff hope to serve 369 with the expanded range. After a year, Teasdale will come back to Council with an update on the project.
Councilman Riley Clubb was supportive of the move. He spoke about the lopsided dynamic in the state whereby those with the lowest income pay the highest percentage of their income in taxes.
“This doesn’t sound like the American dream to me,” he said. “We shouldn’t be making the bottom rung the hardest to climb.”
The ordinance passed 4-2. Councilman Tom Scribner was absent. Councilmen Myron Huie and Jerry Cummins voted against the decision since it would mean, in the next few years, a rate increase of about 75 cents for the rest of the city’s utility payers to make up for the loss of revenue.
Residents who want to apply for the discount should contact Blue Mountain Action Council at 529-4980 to schedule an appointment. The city contracts with BMAC to handle the selection process for the program, Teasdale said.