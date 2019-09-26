Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Jeannette C. Hayner Park on the Walla Walla High School campus was attended by about 100 people and overseen by what is reportedly the largest London plane — or sycamore, the exact genus is somewhat arguable — tree in the world.
This was surely not the first celebration the century-plus-old tree has seen from its lofty height of some 150 feet, but almost definitely the first one dedicated to the tree itself and its namesake.
Jeannette Hayner was the first woman elected to the Walla Walla School Board, and she went on to represent the 16th District on the state House of Representatives. Her son, local attorney Jim Hayner, told those gathered at the tree’s base that his mother had broken barriers for women and lived her life with a vision for the future, district officials said today.
The special day started not with Wednesday’s dawn or the setting out of metal folding chairs for the 10 a.m. ceremony, but when 1969 Wa-Hi graduate, businessman and philanthropist Michael Murr realized on a visit to his hometown that he’d driven by the London plane tree “thousands of times” and was just truly taking in its significance.
In 2018, Murr told the Union-Bulletin this city has always been about clean air and water, magnificent trees and great people.
“For me, assuring the preservation of the giant sycamore symbolizes all that.”
More than a year ago, Murr offered to Walla Walla Public Schools funding to preserve the tree and develop the park. On Wednesday, he spoke of his hope that the new park and its leafy landmark will inspire youth to dream big, imagine the possibilities and reflect on how precious life is.
School district spokesman Mark Higgins said today the wider community is beginning to notice and use the new park, which is just what should happen.