The Walla Walla School District and Jackson Contractor Group are seeking bids for construction of Walla Walla High School’s new 18,000 square-foot science building.
Groundbreaking for the project happens on October, school officials said today.
Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the school district’s office, 364 S. Park St.
The hope is that by involving the general contractor and construction manager early in the process, the district can maximize the opportunity for local subcontractor and supplier involvement, Superintendent Wade Smith said.
Earlier this summer, during an informational meeting, Smith briefed contractors, vendors, suppliers, tradespersons and others interested in learning about opportunities for involvement in the Walla Walla High School renovation project.
Those interested in bidding on the project can see a complete list at ubne.ws/2Nz1XE4.