When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration building, 364 S. Park St.
CONSENT AGENDA: Resignations; extracurricular contracts; accounts payable — $462,000 of general fund, $23,502 of Associated Student Body; $215,406 of capital projects; 2020 levy; educational specifics for Lincoln High School.
REPORTS: Student representative Jaden Bergevin; board President Ruth Ladderud; Superintendent Wade Smith, including bond work and budget updates; enrollment; college readiness scores; elementary consolidation review and early learning expansion study, including Blue Ridge Elementary School transition plan.
DISCUSSION: First reading of policies, including gender-inclusive schools, parental administration of medical marijuana at school; harassment-intimidation-bullying.
ACTION ITEMS: Blue Ridge Elementary School transition.