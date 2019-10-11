Another layer of the Walla Walla Public Schools 2018 bond work will go live next week.
On Monday, access control entrances to five of the district’s schools will be activated, spokesman Mark Higgins said.
At Berney, Edison, Green Park and Sharpstein elementary schools, plus Garrison Middle School, the front doors of these campuses will be locked during school hours to prevent unauthorized visitors and potentially unsafe people from entering a building.
Visitors will need to prove their identity and state their purpose for entering the school. The front doors will then be unlocked by school staff, allowing people to enter through the main entry, Higgins said, adding all visitors will continue to sign in and out of the main office as part of the usual procedures.
Those needing to be admitted to a school building will ring a bell on the outside of the front entrance, opening a camera interface with a staff member, then be buzzed in once he or she is deemed safe to be on campus, he said.
The technology was installed over the summer and next summer will be installed at Blue Ridge and Prospect Point elementary schools. Similar work will be done at Walla Walla and Lincoln high schools, and Pioneer Middle School as part of the renovation work that goes with the passage of the bond, said Mike Kay, facilities and operations director for the school district.
Although the new system may be take some getting used to, “voters made it very clear school safety is a top priority they want on campuses,” Higgins said.
“We want to do everything possible to ensure safety. Anything we can do to slow down someone who has intent to do harm on our campuses will help as we then go to another level, such as panic alarms and getting help onto campus.”
Front-door controlled access is the first phase in reaching that goal, Kay said.
“Eventually all doors at these schools will be equipped with swipe card devices to further promote campus safety,” he said.
The secure-access work is costing the district nearly $300,000, which included more exterior doors, card readers and more sensors in some buildings, Higgins said.