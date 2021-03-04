More than 95% of Walla Walla University nursing program graduates passed the National Council Licensure Examination on first attempt over the past three years, according to a by RNCareers.org report.
The NCLEX is the test graduates must pass to become registered nurses. Most candidates take the test shortly after completing nursing school.
The overall first-attempt exam passing rate was 83.88% in 2020, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing website.
The WWU nursing program is built to help graduates do well on the exam, dean of nursing Lucy Krull said.
“We start planning for the NCLEX in your very first nursing class,” she said. “We use (practice) tests throughout the program that mimic NCLEX. But a lot of programs do that.”
WWU’s program goes further, Krull said.
“We have an NCLEX prep course built into our program, and that’s something not every other program does,” she said. “So while we prep for NCLEX at the beginning, at the very end of the program, the last quarter that they are with us, they take the NCLEX preparation course that is produced by KAPLIN.”
The class has been a required course in the program for more than 20 years.
“I think that’s a real plus,” Krull said.
Each student is given their own study and prep plan to work on between graduation and the exam, she added.
“It’s just a little extra something we do to help them pass,” Krull said.
The high passing rate led the program to be ranked the No. 1 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in Washington by RNCareers.org.
RNCareers.org is an online guide with information on nursing programs across the country. A portion of its site is dedicated to ranking top programs.
The largest criteria used in the rankings is the percentage of a program’s graduates who pass the NCLEX exam on their first attempt, according to the site’s methodology page.
Krull said while she’s been aware of the rankings for a few years, the school hasn’t put a lot of attention on them in the past.
“The first time they did this … they actually called me and said, ‘Congratulations,’” Krull said. “I said, ‘Thank you. For what?’”
WWU was in the top 10 that year.
“They wanted us to put it on our website,” Krull said. “But we weren’t familiar with them at that point, so we opted not to.”
The fact that the website does not charge schools for inclusion adds legitimacy to the rankings. Krull said while it is nice to be ranked at the top of the list, she’s more proud of the school’s high NCLEX passing rate.
“It’s fabulous to be ranked No. 1,” Krull said. “Our NCLEX passing rate is always over 90%. So that’s not a shock.”
She doesn’t worry about the rank much because she doesn’t see the program so much as being in competition with other schools.
“I don’t pay a lot of attention to other schools in terms of our ranking because I think most nursing programs are fabulous,” Krull said. “We’ll all on the same team making wonderful nurses for our country, our society and our state.”