Walla Walla University cutting faculty and staff positions

COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University officials have announced they will reduce the school’s workforce.
Faculty and staff positions will go unfilled or be cut in response to the university’s financial situation, said spokesman Aaron Nakamura on Friday.
That means four full-time positions will be eliminated by June 30. Employees affected will be notified by March 12. Eleven more such positions will not be filled as employees resign and retire, Nakamura said in a release.
WWU has 1,864 students enrolled across five campuses in the Pacific Northwest, including College Place and Portland. The system employs 309 people in more than 287 full-time positions.
The move is necessary despite two successive years of record-high freshman class enrollment, Nakamura said.
For nearly a decade, the university achieved positive revenue surpluses through strong tuition revenue and operational savings. That allowed WWU to build reserves and earn a financial rating indicating the school could weather financial difficulty, he said.
Now, though, the university’s employment costs are increasing at a rate higher than tuition and fee revenue, said WWU President John McVay.
“We dipped into our reserves to offset this increase in costs, but this is not a sustainable solution,” McVay said, noting the situation is painful for the entire university, but steps must be taken to ensure the current and long-term financial health of the school.
Reductions in positions are part of that strategy, as are initiatives to effectively manage employment and operational costs, McVay said.
That will include adjusting the university’s current areas of study and launching new academic programs to meet the projected demand from students and employers, he said.
On Sunday Nakamura said the university will soon release details about a new doctor of social work degree program through WWU’s Wilma Hepker School of Social Work and Sociology that begins in June.
Right now the school offers more than 100 areas of study, including seven graduate degrees, he said.
McVay said his administration intends to lean into the “difficult and strategic work” of positioning the university for growth and economic stability.