Guadalupe Gamboa, left, and Michael Fox clasp hands in 1971 in a victory pose above a No Trespassing sign at a labor camp owned by Rogers Walla Walla Canning Company.

The two had gone there in 1970 to meet with workers who believed they had valid wage claims. The armed guard at the camp called the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the men for trespassing.

Deputies B. J. Lang and Scotty Ray made the arrest, Fox wrote in 2021. He and Gamboa were booked at Walla Walla County Jail and then released. "We were later convicted, and the convictions were unanimously reversed at the State Supreme Court," Fox said.