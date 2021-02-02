Walla Walla middle schoolers' long wait to return to their classrooms is almost over.
Walla Walla School District Superintendent Wade Smith announced Tuesday that middle school students, starting with sixth graders, will begin transitioning to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Sixth graders will have the middle school building to themselves for two days to allow them to acclimate without with seventh and eighth graders in the building, Smith said at the Walla Walla School Board meeting.
“We are starting with our sixth-grade students first, and this is important,” Smith said. “A number of parents brought up the point (in emails) that, ‘Hey, I’m a parent of a sixth grader, and they have never stepped foot into (their) middle school. My sixth grader is kind of nervous about that.’”
Smith said that in a normal school year, there would be a sixth grade orientation for such students to get acclimated, so the decision was made for them to start two days early.
Seventh and eighth graders will move to the hybrid schedule on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A vote by the school board for middle schools to reopen wasn’t needed because the board had previously decided that the schools would welcome students back when new COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla and College Place combined dropped below 200 over a 14-day period.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has been providing 14-day data updates multiple times a week in January.
The latest 14-day period released by the department — Jan. 19 to Feb. 1 — lists that combined number at 193.
The department previously announced that from Jan. 16 to Jan. 29. that combined number was right at 200.
Elementary students in the district moved to a hybrid schedule on Jan. 25. The district's roadmap allows high school students to return once the 14-day combined case number drops to 115 or fewer.
Before elementary schools reopened, a third-party audit by safety consultant firm Dade Moeller & Associates — a subsidiary of global consulting company NV5 — was conducted.
The audit found that the elementary schools’ protocols and facilities met the latest requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health.
Smith said the same audit will be conducted at the district’s middle schools before they reopen.