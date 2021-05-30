The Walla Walla High School symphony and string orchestras will present their spring (and only!) concert this year at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, in the Wa-Hi Auditorium.
In addition to celebrating the return of live music, they will also recognize the 2020-21 award winners and honor the orchestra seniors: Reid Tyler and Eriel Cruz, violins; Guiovana Avalos, viola; Lucien Petit, cello; and Haeli Johnson, double bass.
Walla Walla Public Schools will have three other orchestra concerts the next week:
- Wednesday, June 9, Pioneer Middle School sixth grad orchestra at 6 p.m. and seventh-eighth grade orchestra at 7p.m., both in the Wa-Hi Auditorium.
- Thursday, June 10, WWPS fifth grade orchestra at 7 p.m., featuring students from Edison, Berney, Green Park, Prospect Point and Sharpstein elementary schools.
All orchestras are directed by Julia Woods.
Audience members at each event will be wearing masks and socially distancing in household groups.