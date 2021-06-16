Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith was recognized by the Washington Association of School Administrators last week.
Smith won the organization’s Student Achievement Leadership award for the southeast region during its annual meeting June 9 in Richland.
WASA is made up of superintendents across the state.
Smith said the was was extra special because it was given to him by his peers.
“We get together and recognize a superintendent who has demonstrated outstanding growth in respect to their students,” Smith said. “It’s also about the implementation and innovation of something that can serve as a tool for other superintendents to model and follow. It’s an honor to receive the award.”
The best part of the award though, Smith said, is what it’s for.
“This is one of the more special awards WASA recognizes,” Smith said. “We are here because of the kids and for the kids. And this recognizes the work that Walla Walla Public Schools has done.”
Accomplishments contributing to his selection for the award include graduation rates improving from 80.4% to 91.7% since his hire in 2016 and raising the graduation rate for Hispanic and Latino students to 88%, which is 10% higher than the state average, according to a press release from the school district.
Smith said accomplishments such as these, and the award itself, are team accomplishments and not his alone.
“My leadership team who surrounds me, the school board, and really the staff and students in the classroom are really making these efforts pay off through their handwork and dedication,” Smith said.
Walla Walla School Board President Derek Sarley said the award well deserved.
“The award recognizes what our community already knows: Walla Walla Public Schools is thriving under Dr. Smith's leadership,” Sarley said. “The construction projects all over town are the most visible signs of that success, but the academic improvements are by far the most important.”
WWPS’s graduation rate has climbed consistently since Smith joined the district, including before the pandemic.
State policy stopping students’ grades from falling during the spring of 2020 may have helped graduation rates some in 2020, though that policy only ensured students who were already on pace to graduate before the pandemic would do so.
Such a policy was not in place this year. Graduation rates for 2021 have not been released yet.
Smith, and school leaders across the state, have had to be creative during the pandemic, to mixed results.
During COVID-19 related school shutdowns, students state- and nationwide have struggled.
WWPS students are no exception.
A recent survey by the Center for Educational Effectiveness found that 20% of WWPS students struggled during the pandemic and will need extra help to catch up.
District staff are attempting to provide that extra help through the district’s Summer Sol program. As of last week, about 1,500 students were enrolled in the program.