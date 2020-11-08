After a day of running her own business and caring for her 3-year old son, Eliza Van De Rostyne sits down with her 13-year-old vision-impaired daughter, Aiden, to help her access her online band class using her Chromebook.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned parents everywhere into tutors or part-time teachers while schools attempt to provide a complete education from a distance. This added stress is magnified for parents of children with special needs.
“It puts a total stop to my day,” Van De Rostyne said. “She can’t navigate her Chromebook without help, so I have to sit next to her for the entirety of whatever that class is.”
Fortunately, band class has been the only class Aiden, an eighth grader at Pioneer Middle School, has taken online at home. Walla Walla Public Schools, like many districts across the state, has been able to provide limited in-person instruction to her and a limited number of its other students with special needs.
Van De Rostyne is grateful her daughter has been able to attend school in person.
“I can’t imagine distance learning has gone well for any family trying to navigate a special education program,” Van De Rostyne said. “Because the needs are so great and varied.”
Van De Rostyne said as a sole proprietor whose husband works nights she would have a hard time making things work if she had to help Aiden navigate online all day.
Many parents of special needs children in Walla Walla, however, are about to experience exactly what that would be like.
That’s because on Monday, Walla Walla Public Schools will transition to it’s “Red Stage” of reopening. This means schools will close their buildings to these students for at least two weeks amid a large increase of COVID-19 cases in the Walla Walla Valley.
However, there are exceptions. Libby Thompson, the district’s director of special education, said the district has granted exceptions to five students for whom distance learning would be impossible. Aiden is one such student.
For those without exceptions, Thompson said the district is doing everything it can not to leave these students behind.
“A soon as we come out of the Red Stage, we are going to bring these students right back in,” Thompson said. “For now, what teachers are doing for those students are a combination of packets that they can walk students through on the phone, and some synchronous learning.”
Thompson said the packets are being delivered to students by bus drivers. She said the synchronous learning portion of the program, like for other students, will be delivered through Zoom.
Thompson also said the district is trying to meet the unique needs of each student as best it can.
“It’s really dependent on the student’s needs,” she said. “If Zoom or Google Meets is not a viable option, then we are working with the parents with some different packet work. And in some instances, we’re coaching parents over Zoom. That’s where we’re at.”
Van De Rostyne said her daughter has been in school for half-days, and that this is going to continue because of the exception.
“She gets up and takes the bus. Some days she’s there until 11 and some days she’s there until 12,” Van De Rostyne said.
The rest of the day, Aiden accompanies Van De Rostyne to her business and works on some school assignments.
While Van De Rostyne said the half-days have been difficult, she’s overall satisfied with the effort the school has made to serve her daughter and other at-need students.
“Our experience has been as good as it can be,” Van De Rostyne said. “I’m really grateful for Aiden’s special education team. I don’t know how much of it is the district, or how much it is just that she has a really great group of people … They put a lot of work in to making it work for her.”
When it was announced on Nov. 2 that the district was moving to the Red Stage, Van De Rostyne said she was informed Aiden would have to stay at home. She said staff worked quickly to come up with a solution and that by Nov. 3, she learned that Aiden had been granted an exception.
“It was great how fast they acted,” Van De Rostyne said.
Van De Rostyne did add that she feels there is one thing the district could do better this year.
“One thing we have struggled with is that the district’s big announcements frequently don’t include special-ed students,” Van De Rostyne said. “And so we kind of just have to wait and see how it’s going to be different for Aiden each time.”
Though Aiden does have the exception, one thing will change Monday. Aiden, who had been taking classes with a small group of other students, will be learning alone with a teacher.
Normally, outside of a COVID-19 year, Aiden takes a mixture of special education and general classes and interacts with other students. She said the adjustment to the smaller groups has already been difficult.
“I like getting one-on-one time with my teachers, but I miss the other students,” Aiden said.