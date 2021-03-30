The Walla Walla School District wants to know how parents and student feel about the change in social-distancing guidelines for Washington schools.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that schools could sit students 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
This could allow Walla Walla schools to leave the hybrid schedule behind and welcome all students back for full days.
The online survey focuses on what considerations parents and students want the school district to consider and plan for during the transition.
The survey, open through April 1 to parents as well as high school and middle school students, asks questions such as, “What are the most critical issues the board and district should address when planning for this shift to full day instruction?”
It also asks parents and students to state how affected they are by circumstances such as students falling behind during hybrid learning, students’ lack of social interaction during hybrid learning and students’ lack of access to electives, programs and on-site experiences during hybrid learning.
A release from the district said students possibly could return to full-day, in-person learning as early as mid-April.
Superintendent Wade Smith said there is a lot that needs to occur before that happens.
“Similar to when we returned to campus from distance learning this winter, we want to make sure we take the time to engage with all stakeholders to ensure an informed transition that is safe and well planned,” Smith said.
He stressed that safety procedures will still be in place, despite the reduced distance students must stay from each other.
“We have been extremely successful with our COVID safety protocols during the a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule, and we plan to keep all of these safety protocols in place when students return full time,” he said.
The Walla Walla School Board is meeting Tuesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss plans to transition to full days of in-person learning.
The meeting is online via zoom and can be viewed at ubne.ws/wwpsmarch30.