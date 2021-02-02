A potential shift to an a.m/p.m. hybrid schedule for Walla Walla Public Schools middle school students will be discussed at a school board meeting Tuesday.
In the Walla Walla School District’s latest roadmap to reopening approved last month, the school leaders stated that the district can start bringing middle school students — those students in grades 6-8 — back to in-person learning using a hybrid schedule once the combined COVID-19 case numbers of Walla Walla and College Place dropped below 200 over a 14-day period.
The latest 14-day period released by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health — Jan. 16 to Jan. 29 — lists that combined number right at 200. This is a big drop from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, when that number was 310.
Elementary students moved to a hybrid schedule on Jan. 25. The district's roadmap allows high school students to return once the 14-day combined case numbers drop to 115 or fewer.
The board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. and will be held online via zoom. The public can view the meeting at ubne.ws/wwpsfeb2zoom.