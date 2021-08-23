The Walla Walla School District will spend more money in the upcoming school year than it will make to help its schools and students recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021-22 budget, passed at the Aug. 17 school board meeting, will spend a projected $96.8 million while bringing in $94.5 million from sources including taxes, state dollars and federal money — to include pandemic-related funding.
That approximately $2.3 million overage will be covered by the district’s reserve funds, which sit at about $8.7 million.
Just over $7 million of the federal money comes from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. ESSER dollars are meant to help districts recover from the pandemic.
“This is an aggressive budget,” Superintendent Wade Smith told the board. “You’re spending today’s money on today’s kids.”
The district is projected to end the school year with $6.4 million remaining in the reserves. But the district’s four-year plan has more of that being used.
“Our four-year plan does have you spending down your reserves,” Smith told the board. “I want to be very clear about that.”
The four-year plan shows the general fund being down to about $2.3 million at the end of the 2024-25 school year.
This is partly due to an aim to spend ESSER funds in a timely manner — because ESSER funds are meant to be spent on the pandemic, they expire.
A lot of that money is being spent on staffing. Smith said the district is hiring about 100 new employees.
WWPS Director of Fiscal Services Nancy Taylor confirmed that these are new positions created this year.
“These are positions that will be paid for out of ESSER funds,” Taylor said. “We will have guidance counselors at each of the schools, which we did not have before. These will be counselors that will provide direct support in the classroom.”
The district is also adding additional intervention specialists and home visitors.
ESSER funds will also be spent on programs aimed at helping students catch up after a year of virtual learning.
Summer Sol, the district’s well-attended summer enrichment program with morning learning sessions and afternoon activities, wasn’t funded with ESSER dollars this year, but it could be next year.
“If data shows that we gained ground with the students who participated in the program, the board will continue that into next year,” Taylor said. “We’re looking at utilizing some of those ESSER funds for that.”
Smith did tell the board plans should be laid to build reserves back up.
“We’re going to see the board make some adjustments long term down the road,” Smith said. “We are going to drain the reserve down to about $2.3 million. That is below the board’s target … So we’re going to have to make some adjustments long term to our budget.”
The budget was passed without much comment from the public.