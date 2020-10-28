Walla Walla Public Schools sent out a survey to families Wednesday seeking input on the district’s reopening matrix, as well as feedback on the well being of students.
Parents and students have until Monday to complete their surveys. The results will be discussed at the district's Nov. 3 school board meeting.
The survey comes a little more than a week after the school board opted not to change the reopening matrix in order to bring kindergarten through second grade students back onsite for a hybrid schedule.
The majority of board members wanted communication with parents and staff to take place first.
Superintendent Wade Smith said this survey is the first step of those communications.
“Parent and student voice is critical to our school board's continued efforts as they work with employee groups to identify solutions on how to safely educate and serve students and families during this pandemic,” Smith said, noting that surveys will also be sent to staff.
The survey includes three options for the reopening matrix.
The current matrix matches recommended guidelines by Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. It allows district schools to bring back preschool through second grade students once the area has fewer than 70 cases per 100,000 residents in a 14-day period.
This would mean Walla Walla County would need to see about 46 or fewer COVID cases in two weeks.
Under the first scenario in the survey that matrix would remain.
Under the second scenario the district would change the matrix to allow schools to begin reopening once the county has fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a two-week period. This number would not be adjusted per 100,000 residents.
The third scenario would change the matrix to match current COVID-19 cases so that schools can start reopening right away. According to language in the survey, this would mean setting the target at about 200 cases over a two-week period.
The survey also asks families how distance learning is going for their students, as well as the status of students' mental health through the remote learning process.
Parents are also asked to weigh the importance of staying safe from COVID-19 against the importance of returning their students to school to protect their mental health.
The district has been planning to start bringing students back little by little, starting with the youngest. The survey includes a question asking if this plan should be modified.
Feedback from the surveys will provide the board a closer look into what families are wanting for education during the pandemic.
Public comment accepted in the form of written correspondence before the last meeting showed views of 20 or so community members who participated were split. The slight majority of those who gave input was for reopening immediately.