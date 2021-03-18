Walla Walla School District is asking parents for feedback on a number of education-related issues.
Questions on an Educational Effectiveness Survey were developed by the Center for Educational Effectiveness and aim to identify strengths and weaknesses of the education provided by the school district.
“The EES survey is a critical tool we use to ensure student, parent and staff voices and experiences continues to inform our progress towards our strategic initiatives,” Superintendent Wade Smith said.
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and closes March 31.
Question address topics such as communication and equity in school. Parents are asked to rate the accuracy of the following statements:
- “Student placement in advanced classes is not influenced by race, gender or socioeconomic levels.”
- “Our school engages in difficult conversations about race, gender, oppression and discrimination.”
- “This school communicates with me about my student's progress.”
Survey results will help the district understand the opinions of parents compared to those of parents in other districts, Smith said.
“Not only does it allow us the ability to track progress in important areas such as school culture, safety, and student social/emotional health, it also allows us to compare our performance to hundreds of districts across the United States who also participate in the annual survey,” Smith said.
The survey is anonymous and can be taken at wwps.org/ees or on paper by contacting the student's school.
Parents are asked to complete a separate survey for each student's school.