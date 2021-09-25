With all area schools open for in-person learning and COVID-19 still very present in the community, safety protocols such as facial coverings, vaccinations and social distancing have taken center stage.
In many cases, this includes COVID-19 tests.
Most schools in the area are able to test students and staff for COVID-19 right on campus. This includes all buildings of Walla Walla Public Schools confirmed Director of Health Services Amy Ruff.
In fact, Ruff — who is also the supervising nurse at Garrison Middle School in Walla Walla plus the Walla Walla Center for Children and Families — said the district is doing over 100 tests a week.
There are several scenarios that can lead to a student being tested, and they all require parent or guardian permission.
The district is using rapid-results tests when students have symptoms while at school.
“Let’s say a student comes in with a running nose, this is a low-risk symptom,” Ruff said. “But say we’re concerned about the runny nose and the parents don’t give us a good reason for it, like allergies. We say, ‘OK, is it OK if we COVID test them?’”
Ruff said this can rule out COVID-19 in many situations.
“If the test is negative, we can reassure the teacher that the child doesn’t have COVID and we can send the child back to class,” Ruff said. “That works very well … There are a lot of reasons a kid will have cold symptoms or allergy symptoms or a sore throat that aren’t COVID.”
Another occasion that would have a student be tested is if they come into close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive. In this case, a non-vaccinated student will have to quarantine for eight days. On the eighth day, they may be tested for the coronavirus. If they test negative, they can return to school.
Ruff said if a vaccinated student comes into close contact with someone with COVID-19, they are not required to quarantine. However, they are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 after the fifth day, even if they don’t have symptoms. If they do have symptoms, they are encouraged to be tested right away.
These tests can also occur on campus.
Families who observe their children with symptoms at home are asked to call the school. Ruff said if a test is needed, staff can meet the student in the parking lot to avoid the need for a possibly sick student entering the building.
Walla Walla Public Schools is not the only district testing for COVID-19 in schools. College Place Public Schools Superintendent James Fry confirmed that rapid result testing is available for staff and students on its campus. Students need parental consent to be tested.
The Touchet School District’s website also confirms that testing is available for students there as well, also with parental consent.
Staff at the Waitsburg School District said testing is not currently available among its three schools.
Dayton School District Superintendent Guy Strot said its district doesn’t have testing for students. He said that is done by the health department and the local hospital.
Prescott School District Justin Bradford confirmed that tests are currently being offered on site at his district, but said this will change in late October.
Things are a little different in Oregon.
Milton-Freewater School District Superintendent Aaron Duff said his schools do have access to tests through the state, but that because of state rules, the district can’t use them in most cases.
Duff said students who develop symptoms at home are not allowed to come onto campus to get tested. Meanwhile, students on campus can’t be tested unless they have symptoms.
This leads to very few tests being issued, Duff said. He said if the district wants to test students without symptoms, even if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they have to buy their own tests and not use the ones provided by the state.
