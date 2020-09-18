The youngest students of the Walla Walla School District could begin a partial return to classrooms as soon as a month from now under the district’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools.
If decreasing COVID-19 cases follow their current trend, Walla Walla’s numbers could drop below the state Department of Health’s recommended benchmark for the next step in returning to school, an announcement from the district said Thursday.
Reaching that rate — 45 cases or fewer over a two-week period — would allow pre-Kindergarten through second grades to attend half-days through a hybrid learning model that incorporates remote learning.
Every step in the process will follow the recommendations of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, which is monitoring case counts, said Mark Higgins, the district’s director of communications and community relations.
The school board has scheduled a special meeting Sept. 29 to consider the data and whether to advance to the next stage — yellow — of the reopening plan.
The district’s plan has five stages differentiated by color. The most restrictive is red and closes buildings to all students and most staff and operates with distance learning for all students.
The district is currently beyond that and in the orange stage, where most students are engaged in distance learning but students in self-contained programs attend fully or part of each day in cohorts of five or fewer people. In this phase, teachers and staff can be in the buildings to administer distance learning for their classes.
The yellow stage would open schools to students up to second grade for hybrid sessions, where half of the students attend in the mornings and half in the afternoons. They complete their school days from a distance. During this staff, full days are offered for specific special education, English language and opportunity/performance gap students.
Higgins said about 1,270 students would be part of the pre-K-second grade return. Another 115 students in that range have signed on for Walla Walla Online, the district’s exclusive online program for students not intending to return physically to classes at this time.
Disease activity currently exceeds state Department of Health recommendations for returning to class. But the steady drop in cases over the last month is a promising sign that Walla Walla could hit the mark for a change in status, health officials said.
If new infections reach 45 or fewer cases over a two-week period, the district can begin transitioning back the youngest students Oct. 19, the announcement said.
“Advancing to the hybrid learning model is not expected to pose a significantly greater risk to staff and students than their current activities,” said Dr. Larry Jecha, Walla Walla County’s health officer, in the announcement. “A hybrid mode permits schools to provide in-person instruction at roughly 50% capacity.”
Higgins said staffing to support the yellow stage is being reviewed. The transition might include a recall/reinstatement of some employees who have been furloughed or had hours reduced under the state’s Shared Work program. Specifics are not yet available.
Under a transition to yellow, the district would communicate schedules, transportation information and other health protocols to families the week of Oct. 5, the announcement said.
Should virus numbers drop to fewer than 30 cases over a two-week period, the district could then bring back all students under the hybrid program. That stage is green.
The final stage — blue — is a full return and expected with either development of a vaccine or herd immunity, state recommendations and the district’s ability to control the school-related spread.
Under the stages outlined, thorough cleaning is part of the daily operation and the use of face coverings and distancing are required.