The community’s largest school district will begin preparations for a possible Oct. 26 return to the classroom for students in pre-Kindergarten to second grade.
With new perspective on COVID-19 case counts, the Walla Walla Public Schools board of directors on Tuesday returned to a discussion first broached in late September. After an hour of discussion, the board instructed staff to lay the groundwork for a tentative advance in the district’s reopening plan.
The move to a morning/afternoon hybrid schedule for the district’s youngest students will only happen if the district meets the state’s case threshold of cases and would come after receiving public input during the district’s Oct. 20 board meeting.
Prompted by encouraging numbers around the virus in recent weeks, the change could be postponed if cases increase. But a majority of school board members said Tuesday if the numbers continue on trend, they want to be prepared for a return as soon as it may be able to happen.
“It’s pretty awesome,” board member Derek Sarley said of Walla Walla’s improving case numbers. “2020 hasn’t been a year to celebrate a lot of things, so I want to take the positive where we can find it.”
Superintendent Wade Smith said the original reopening plan was centered around countywide numbers. However, as the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has looked deeper around school district boundaries, the Walla Walla district’s figures look even more promising.
Numbers presented during Tuesday’s meeting showed that during the two weeks Sept. 19-Oct. 2, the county had 67 total cases. But just 33 of those were among residents in the Walla Walla Public Schools boundary. Another 13 were in residents of the College Place School District boundary. The larger number also included 14 people at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Minus the prison count and remote jurisdictions, Walla Walla County itself would have been at 46 cases in that time period. That’s one case over the state target of 45 or fewer countywide for the next phase of reopening, he said.
Numbers alone aren’t the only factor to consider. Smith said low community hospitalization rates, decreasing test positivity rates and the district’s successful ability thus far to control viral conditions in its schools with limited numbers of students and staff members contribute to the decision.
A return to the class for the approximately 1,270 students who would be affected will take at least a couple of weeks to prepare, Superintendent Wade Smith said.
The process includes consulting with union leadership to review the case data. Smith said this morning the change would restore work for 16 transportation staff and about six food service staff members, who would be recalled from layoffs. Another two dozen paraprofessionals and support staff whose hours have been reduced would see an increase, he added.
Under the hybrid model, students are divided into two groups with half expected to attend school during morning sessions and the other half during the afternoon. Additional learning would continue to take place remotely.
The decision to transition didn’t have total consensus from the five-person school board.
While the numbers for the county look promising — and even better as they’re targeted specifically to within the district’s boundary — board member Terri Trick said the district should be cautious with how it regards cases at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Although Smith’s reports indicate the 14 cases at the prison as of Tuesday are among quarantined inmates and not linked to community spread, Trick said employees could have exposures with bigger potential risk in the community.
“I don’t think we can discount that 14 number as not affecting our numbers at all,” she said. “It’s kind of like the president saying if we kicked out all the blue states we’d be fine.”
Trick said she is more comfortable with the idea of the community having multiple weeks meeting the state’s target numbers before planning a return to school begins.
Smith pointed out, however, that if the numbers remain consistent, the district will have several weeks on record before opening pre-K-second grade to meet the target Trick desires.
Other members of the board did not voice the same reluctance. Board member Eric Rindal said he favors a more aggressive return for this particular range of students because this is the age of kids most adversely affected by the closure.
“The damage is going to be done to our youngest population,” Rindal said.
“I probably wouldn’t, as I say, be as aggressive at future stages just because I think we have more options.”