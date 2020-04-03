More area contractors have been awarded bids to participate in Walla Walla Public Schools' bond project work.
Using local contractors as much as possible has been emphasized by Superintendent Wade Smith as a means to keep the voter-approved dollars in the local economy.
The $65.6 million bond was green-lighted by Walla Walla voters in November 2018, and matched with $52.6 million in Washington state dollars.
Smith said this week more than $2 million in projects for Walla Walla High School's infrastructure was awarded to regional and Walla Walla contractors: Premier Excavation, Cutting Edge Plumbing & Mechanical, Walla Walla Electric, and Nelson Construction.
Premier Excavation is based in Pasco, but employs a number of Walla Walla workers, Smith said.
Infrastructure work started this week, as allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 rules. Social distancing and safety measures are in place to ensure the well-being of all workers on-site, he added.
The phase of bond work includes putting underground utilities across the campus to replace aged and failing infrastructure, as well as utilities to support the campus renovations. Improvements include upgraded sewer, domestic water and fire supply to meet code requirements, replacement of outdated electrical transformer infrastructure and fiber connectivity for communications and technology.