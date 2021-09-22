Police were called to the most recent Walla Walla School Board meeting when a man refused to wear a mask and disrupted the proceedings.
The Tuesday, Sept. 21, meeting was eventually halted and will resume in a virtual format at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Before the meeting started, attendees were reminded that masks were required. One man, who was not named, refused to comply.
According to a statement from the school district Wednesday, he was offered accommodation via watching the meeting online, but the man still refused to leave.
Police were called, and the man left with a Walla Walla police officer and the meeting began. But he came back, and district officials decided to stop the meeting and move to a virtual continuation later.
According to district staff, the man claimed an exemption from the mask requirement.
“With a lack of clarity regarding the overlapping Washington state public health orders and governor’s proclamations, officials from WWPS and WWPD agreed to deescalate the situation by continuing the meeting virtually at another time, with proper public notification," the district’s statement Wednesday said.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s Proclamation 20-25.15 regarding masks states, “I further prohibit any governmental, commercial, or nonprofit entity or private party from allowing any individual to enter or remain in any indoor space under their control unless the individual is in compliance with the Secretary of Health’s face covering order and any subsequent amendments."
This particular proclamation has no medical exemptions for mask wearing in public meetings.
The district’s statement said that after consulting with an attorney, it was determined that district staff are only required to provide a “reasonable accommodation,” such as a virtual option, for those who state they cannot wear a mask.
Videos posted on Facebook show that many in attendance were not pleased with the board’s decision to postpone the meeting.
One video was shot by Keith Swanson, the president of the union representing Walla Walla teachers.
“I got to the meeting at 5:29 when the meeting was to start at 5:30,” Swanson said. “I saw (Superintendent) Wade (Smith) and (board President) Derek (Sarley) were in the hallway, and they were calling the police at that time.”
In Swanson’s video, a woman can be heard objecting that the meeting was ending before she was able to speak. The public comment period was up first on the agenda, but the meeting was halted before that portion was over. She said she had four children and had opinions she wanted to share.
“Thanks a lot,” she is heard saying while turning toward the man disrupting the meeting.
Others came to the man’s defense and said if the woman is angry that she didn’t get to speak, she should blame the board.
Sarley told the U-B that all but two people scheduled to speak were able to before the meeting was ended. He said that the other two, including the woman heard in the video, will be given the opportunity during the Sept. 28 virtual meeting.
Superintendent Smith provided the U-B with a document from the Washington State School Directors Association that offers guidance on how to handle such a situation.
The document acknowledges that Proclamation 20-25.15 requires masks to be worn in meetings and lists some recommended steps to take if someone refuses.
One such recommendation is that the meeting be adjourned to another place or time. It also notes that, “Currently, all open public meetings can be held in an entirely virtual format.”
