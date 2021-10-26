The Walla Walla School Board has been named a Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association.
This marks the fourth year in a row the board has been awarded this honor.
The school board consists of President Derek Sarley, Vice President Ruth Ladderud, Eric Rindal, Terri Trick and Sam Wells.
