When the Walla Walla School board meets for its December meetings, it will do so for the first time in eight years without Sam Wells.
Wells, who served two four-year terms on the board — and was the board president twice — did not run for a third term and sat for his final meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Current school board president Derek Sarley said Wells joined the school board to make a difference.
“Sam ran for the board because he cared about the community,” Sarley said. “He wanted to serve the community and he wanted to serve the community’s kids. He has lived that for the eight years that he has been here.”
While Wells said he will miss the work he has done on the school board, he also said he’s looking forward to not having to do it anymore.
“I’m really excited to be done,” Wells said at the meeting. “I have three different email (addresses), I have different calendars. The position on the school board really layers on your life a whole extra dimension of responsibilities.”
Sarley said the public’s perception of school boards have changed over Wells’ time with the board, but that his commitment did not.
“Through no fault of his own, over the last eight years, America has become very polarized,” Sarley said. “And school board have become ground zero for the culture war.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the board’s time has been spent making pandemic-related decisions — such as when to return to in-person learning.
The part of his time on the board that Wells is most proud of, however, happened before anyone had ever heard the words COVID-19.
“When it I look back, it’s passing the (2018) bond,” Wells said.
The bond replacement approved by voters in 2018 provided the district $65.62 million to improve schools.
In addition, the district qualified for matching state funds for about $52.63 million to bring the total amount available for construction and improvements in the district to $118.25 million.
The construction ongoing at Walla Walla High School, Liberty High School and Pioneer Middle School are all being paid for from those funds.
“I think when these projects get done, they will really be something the whole community can be proud of,” Wells said. “I really encourage anyone and everyone to take a tour.”
Superintendent Wade Smith said Wells played a big role in that bond being approved by voters.
“Sam was board (vice president) at the time the bond was passed,” Smith said. “He was instrumental in assisting me in numerous community information presentations, serving as a trusted and respected voice when engaging with stakeholders and answering questions related to the bond program.”
He also said Wells helped the board settle on a passable bond, rather than one the public would be more likely to reject.
“He was very influential when urging the school board to implement the smaller, no-tax-rate-increase bond measure, rather than the larger package that was also being considered,” Smith said. “This decision was critically important and led to one of the highest bond passage rates in district history at 73%.”
Wells’ seat will be filled by Kathy Mulkerin, who is leading Zana Carver in the Nov. 2 election by 191 votes, a narrow margin, but enough to secure her victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.